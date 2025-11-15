Iran secures seats on four key UNESCO committees

During the final days of UNESCO’s 43rd General Conference in Samarkand, the Islamic Republic of Iran, a candidate for multiple executive and scientific bodies within the organization, won membership in four pivotal committees: the Legal Committee, the International Bioethics Committee (IBC), the Intergovernmental Committee for Promoting the Return of Cultural Property to its Countries of Origin or its Restitution in case of Illicit Appropriation (ICPRCP), and the committee Management of Social Transformations (MOST).

This achievement followed extensive coordination among Iran’s National Commission for UNESCO, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iran’s permanent delegation to UNESCO, and other organizational bodies. Membership in these committees positions Iran prominently in global discussions on legal frameworks, bioethics, cultural heritage protection, and social policy development. These committees play a decisive role in setting international standards, providing scientific advice, mediating cultural matters, and linking social research with policymaking, offering Iran new opportunities for global engagement.

The General Conference concluded on Thursday, November 13, 2025, after nearly two weeks of intensive activities. Iran’s election to these four key committees stands out as a significant accomplishment, highlighting the country’s active and influential presence in international forums.

