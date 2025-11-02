Iran’s student robotics team crowned Asian champions

Competing in Thailand, the under-17 team won one gold, two bronze in the Line-Follower league, and four silver plus one bronze in the Creativity league — securing the overall championship title in Asia, Press TV reported.

Meanwhile, AFP reported from Tehran, Iran aspires to become a key regional player in emerging technologies, despite decades of international sanctions that have stifled its development.

The fields at this year's competition included robot battles, programming, artificial intelligence, as well as drones, cybersecurity and connected devices.

The AFP reported said that Iran has developed a Tech Olympics which take place on the outskirts of the capital Tehran, at the Pardis Technology Park -- nicknamed Iran's Silicon Valley -- where dozens of cutting-edge companies are located.

MNA