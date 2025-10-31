US not an impartial mediator; resistance empowers Lebanon

He made the remarks on the occasion of the inauguration of “Ardi” (My Land) Exhibition for Lebanese tradition food in Beirut’s Dahieh on Friday.

Southerners are the real sovereign who have defended their land and made heavy sacrifices, he underlined.

The Hezbollah chief underscored the importance of agriculture in the context of preserving the land, adding that only 0.45% of the state budget in Lebanon is devoted for the agricultural sector.

The United States has not even denounced the Israeli violations and attacks on the Lebanese people and Army, he criticized.

Naim Qassem went on to say that "all the Israeli crimes will fail to eradicate our will of resistance."

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun's order to the Lebanese Army to confront the Israeli enemy proved assuming the national responsibility, he continued.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Naim Qassem pointed to the recent development in Lebanon, noting that the US falsely claims that it tries to solve problems in this country but it should be kept in mind that the United States is not an impartial mediator, rather, it supports aggressor and wants to spread aggression in Lebanon.

“Intimidation will not change our stance on resistance and stability, and we are not in favor of surrender and defeat and will not accept it,” he said, adding Israel may be able to occupy, but it cannot continue to occupy Lebanese land.

“We do not take orders from anyone and we will not accept that Lebanon be shaped according to the wishes of the enemies,” Hezbollah secretary general added.

MNA