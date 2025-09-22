Iran’s Atomic Energy Chief visiting Moscow for official talks

Mohammad Eslami, Chairman of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, arrived at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on Monday. He leads a delegation to engage with Russian officials and participate in the Russian Nuclear Energy Week. Eslami was officially received by Kazem Jalali, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Russia.

Earlier, the Russian Embassy in Iran had announced that, as part of the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the establishment of Russia’s nuclear industry, a comprehensive event titled the “World Atomic Week” will be held for the first time, bringing together the global nuclear community and the general public.

Thematic activities take place in Moscow and major regional centers, with a dedicated program planned for the country's nuclear cities. The key highlight will be the World Atomic Week, which will be held in Moscow from September 25 to 29, 2025.

MNA/