Hezbollah chief delivering speech

Qassem delivered the speech at the Hezbollah ceremony to commemorate the first martyrdom anniversary of the great Jihadi Commander Ibrahim Akil and Al-Rudwan Unit commanders at Sayyed Al-Shuhada Complex in Beirut’s Dahieh.

"On September 20, 2024, Israeli war jets targeted a meeting for Al-Rudwan Command in Beirut’s Dahieh, leaving a large number of martyrs, including civilians," he said at the beginning of his speech, adding, "Martyr Commander Ibrahim Akil fought the Israeli invasion in 1982, led Hezbollah training unit, was one of commanders in 2006 war, fought the terrorists in Syria and worked as the military advisor of Martyr Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah since 2008."

Turning to regional developments, he stressed that the entire region is facing an exceptional and dangerous political turning point. Qassem underlined that ‘Israel’ is an American and Western colonial expansionist entity that seeks to control the region and deprive it of its choices.

"The usurping Zionist presence is expansionist and intended to be part of the West, a tool for America, a scarecrow for the region, and an expansionist state that prevents the region from its independence and the choices of its people," Qassem emphasized.

