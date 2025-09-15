Iran, Pakistan set $10 billion trade target

Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Mohammad Atabak says Iran and Pakistan have set a target to increase bilateral trade exchanges to $10 billion a year.

The Iranian minister made the remark as he hosted Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan in Tehran on Sunday.

Iran and Pakistan are determined to enhance relations in economic, political, and cultural fields, therefore setting a target of $10 billion in trade exchanges is well within reach given the economic and human potential of both nations, Atabak said.

He also referred to Pakistan’s support for Iran in the face of Israel’s aggression in June this year, saying that the historical and brotherly relations between Tehran and Islamabad have always had a positive impact on the governments’ policy of good neighborliness.

Expressing condolences for the loss of lives in recent floods in Pakistan, the Iranian official said that his country remains ready to support its neighbors in difficult times.

Pakistan’s commerce minister and his accompanying delegation arrived in Tehran on Sunday to attend the meeting of the Joint Commission for Iran-Pakistan Cooperation.

Atabak said that the meeting will address a host of issues including an agreement on essential goods considered by both countries.

If the issues regarding barter between Iran and Pakistan are resolved, many of the objectives of Tehran and Islamabad in developing economic relations will be realized, he added.

He referred to the establishment of a joint Iran-Pakistan company with investment from the central banks of the two countries, saying that the initiative would be a major step in bilateral ties.

