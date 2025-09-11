Israel attack on Qatar blatant violation of Intl. laws

In a statement on Wednesday, the General Staff denounced the attack as a blatant violation of international norms and a threat to regional stability. It referred to Qatar as a “friendly and brotherly nation,” and said the attack had been carried out with full coordination and backing from the United States.

On Tuesday, Israeli warplanes conducted a series of airstrikes on Doha to target a meeting of Hamas leaders, who had gathered to review a US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. Hamas said none of its senior leaders were killed in the attack, but confirmed that five members were martyred.

“It is clear to governments and nations around the world that all of the crimes committed by the Zionist regime are orchestrated and supported by the US government,” the General Staff said in its statement. “Washington bears full responsibility and shows no regard for global public opinion or even its own allies.”

The statement warned that the expansion of Israeli military aggression poses a serious threat to the entire region and beyond.

Coinciding with the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the General Staff called on the Islamic world to remain vigilant and united against the twin threats of American and Israeli militarism. It urged all nations to sever ties with Israel and halt its “mad war machine.”

The statement reaffirmed Iran’s support for the Axis of Resistance and pledged continued solidarity with oppressed Palestinians and resistance fighters across the region.

MNA/IRN