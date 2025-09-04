  1. World
Israel attacks al-Quds, Haifa with missiles, drones

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Yahya Saree announced two new missile and drone operations against Israeli targets in al-Quds and Haifa.

The spokesman of Yemen’s Armed Forces, Yahya Saree, announced that missile and drone operations against Israel will persist as long as the regime continues its attacks on Gaza.

He said two new missile and drone operations had targeted key sites in al-Quds and Haifa in response to ongoing Israeli crimes in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“Over the past weeks, we have launched dozens of missiles and drones toward the occupied territories, and this course will continue,” Saree added.

He warned that Yemeni forces would also target Israeli ships and vessels bound for the occupied territories in the Red Sea until the aggression against Gaza stops.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

