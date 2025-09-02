Iran reaffirms support for Venezuela against foreign threats

Iran’s Ambassador to Venezuela Ali Chegini has conveyed the Islamic Republic’s message of support for the South American country against any threat to its peace and security.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Iván Gil Pinto wrote on his social media network on Tuesday about Tehran’s message of support that was delivered during a meeting with Chegini.

Pinto said that his talks with the Iranian envoy was aimed at “reaffirming our strategic alliance, friendship, and defending each other’s sovereignty”, as well as joint cooperation in preserving the multipolar world order.

“We received the message of support of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran against threats to the peace and security of Venezuela and the entire Caribbean and Latin American region,” the top diplomat said, while revealing about the meeting with the Iranian envoy.

He said that both Tehran and Caracas have mutual trust and believe in bilateral cooperation, expressing hope that their activities in multilateral forums will continue to be strengthened by relying on peace diplomacy.

MNA/IRN