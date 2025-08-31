Iran’s defense readiness increased since June war

Defense Ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik has emphasized that the defensive, operational, and logistical readiness of Iran’s armed forces has improved significantly compared to the period before the recent 12-day war.

Speaking at a ceremony on Saturday in Sanandaj, the provincial capital of Kordestan, Brigadier General Talaei-Nik said, “During the 12-day war, our country’s military sectors suffered certain damages. However, today, the operational, combat, and defensive readiness of Iran’s Armed Forces has increased significantly as a direct result of the lessons learned from that war.”

He added, “Sixty percent of the weaponry, equipment, and munitions used by the armed forces are now produced by the private sector and knowledge-based companies.”

He further cited, “Today, Iran ranks among the top 10 countries in the world in terms of missile capability, which demonstrates our country’s independence from foreign sources for its weaponry.”

Talaei-Nik underscored that the objective of the Zionist enemy in attacking Iran was to weaken the country, force its surrender, and ultimately overthrow the Islamic Republic. "However, this goal was not achieved, and they once again miscalculated.”

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the terrorist aggression.

