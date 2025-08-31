21 Israeli sites destroyed by Iranian strikes

Brigadier General Gholamreza Soleimani stated that the enemy staged the 12-day war while also activating separatist groups to simultaneously pressure the Islamic Republic from within and without, but their plan failed.

“In these 12 days, 21 vital and strategic sites of the Zionist regime were completely destroyed, and by relying on new missiles, we were able to complete our target bank with accuracy of less than one meter. Today, we fully know their weak points and are aware of what is happening in every square meter of the occupied territories,” he said.

He warned that if any aggression happens again, Iran will hold not only the Zionists but also their supporters responsible. “Go and investigate that in the recent war, how many countries took part in defending Israel and how many thousands of tons of bombs and explosives they gave to the Zionist regime to drop on a defenseless nation. But this time, the conditions will be different,” he added.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the terrorist aggression.

