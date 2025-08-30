Is Donald Trump dead?

The trend coincided with an unexpected outage of the White House's official live stream, which displayed a message stating, “Stay tuned – we'll be live again shortly.”

This technical issue added fuel to the growing rumors, with some users interpreting it as a sign of concern over the president's well-being.

The speculation intensified after President Trump maintained an unusually low public profile, breaking from his typical pattern of frequent appearances.

Social media users began sharing unverified claims and videos, while remarks by Vice President JD Vance in an interview with USA today, intended as routine comments on presidential succession, were misinterpreted as confirmation of the rumors.

MNA/