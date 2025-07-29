Leader at commemoration ceremony for martyrs of 12-day war

TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – A commemoration ceremony of martyrs of 12-day Israeli imposed war against Iran was held at Hosseiniyah of Imam Khomeini (RA) on Tuesday in the presence of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The esteemed families of martyrs, a group of senior state and military officials and people also attended the commemoration ceremony.

Israel waged its war of aggression against Iran on June 13, assassinating top military commanders and scientists in targeted strikes, and killing civilians in attacks on residential areas. More than 1,000 people lost their lives as a result.