Hamas blasts Israel’s limited aid drops as deceptive ploy

“The criminal Israeli regime’s resort to limited airdrops of aid over parts of Gaza is nothing but a deceptive and sham move to burnish its image before the international community,” the Gaza-based group said in a statement on Sunday.

It said the Israeli regime’s “airdrop operations and so-called ‘humanitarian corridors’ represent an exposed policy to manage starvation, not to end it.”

Hamas underlined that the only solution to end the brutal starvation policy in Gaza is through halting the Israeli aggression, lifting the criminal siege, and fully opening land crossings to ensure the flow of aid under UN distribution mechanisms.

“The steps taken by the cabinet of war criminal Netanyahu to impose inhumane mechanisms to control aid and perpetuate starvation — which have already killed over 1,000 and injured nearly 6,000 civilians — constitute clear war crimes,” it said.

According to Press TV, Hamas finally underlined the critical need for sustained international official and popular pressure to break the siege, stop the genocide and starvation crimes, and not to be deceived by the propaganda of the fascist Tel Aviv regime.

MNA