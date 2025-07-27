Iran FM emphasizes strengthening relations with Jordan

The new head of Iran's diplomatic mission in Jordan held a meeting with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi before his departure to the Arab country.

In the meeting with the country’s top diplomat on Saturday, Davoud Kalantari presented a report on the Tehran-Amman bilateral ties and a proposed plan to enhance and strengthen relations in areas of mutual interest.

Referring to Jordan's position in the West Asian region and expressing satisfaction over contacts and communications between officials from the two countries, Araghchi emphasized the need to further boost the existing relations.

He also called for joint efforts to safeguard the region’s security and stability, emphasizing the role of the country's embassy in Amman in this regard.

Kalantari has previously served as Deputy Head of the Middle East and North Africa Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Secretary and Political Counselor of Iran's Embassy in Jordan, Kuwait, and Iraq.

MNA/