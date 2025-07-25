Erdoğan plans talks with Trump and Putin this week

Speaking to media outlets following Friday prayers, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made comments on the Russia-Ukraine peace talks, saying, "This week, we will try to speak with Putin and Trump and see if we can bring them together in Istanbul."



Erdoğan said he may speak to his Russian and U.S. counterparts this week to see if a leaders' meeting in Istanbul is possible to discuss the war in Ukraine, after Russian and Ukrainian delegations met there this week.



"By holding calls with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (U.S. President Donald) Trump within this week, we will see if we can bring these leaders together in Istanbul, that is our effort," he told reporters.



Erdoğan made a statement regarding the ongoing forest fires: "We are facing a major disaster, and in this catastrophe, all our heroic firefighters have shown every possible act of bravery. Firefighting efforts are continuing with 27 planes actively involved and 105 helicopters. A total of 6,000 land vehicles and 25,000 personnel are engaged in this battle."

RHM/