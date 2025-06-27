  1. Politics
Jun 27, 2025, 10:14 AM

Pakistani Defense Minister condemns Israeli attacks on Iran

Pakistani Defense Minister condemns Israeli attacks on Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – The Pakistani Defense Minister strongly condemned the illegal actions and illegitimate attacks of the Israeli regime on Iran.

During a bilateral meeting with his Iranian Defense Minister on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (S.C.O.) Defense Ministers Meeting in China, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif strongly condemned the illegal actions and illegitimate attacks of the Zionist regime on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Expressing grave concern over ongoing global conflicts, the Minister condemned the unprovoked and unlawful military actions taken by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran. 

In his address, the Pakistani defence minister reaffirmed Pakistani steadfast commitment to the principles and objectives of the S.C.O., emphasizing the importance of collective security, coordinated counterterrorism efforts, and enhanced regional connectivity. 

In this regard, he urged for the peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue, mediation, and preventive diplomacy.

RHM/

News ID 233695
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News