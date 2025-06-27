Pakistani Defense Minister condemns Israeli attacks on Iran

During a bilateral meeting with his Iranian Defense Minister on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (S.C.O.) Defense Ministers Meeting in China, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif strongly condemned the illegal actions and illegitimate attacks of the Zionist regime on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Expressing grave concern over ongoing global conflicts, the Minister condemned the unprovoked and unlawful military actions taken by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In his address, the Pakistani defence minister reaffirmed Pakistani steadfast commitment to the principles and objectives of the S.C.O., emphasizing the importance of collective security, coordinated counterterrorism efforts, and enhanced regional connectivity.

In this regard, he urged for the peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue, mediation, and preventive diplomacy.

