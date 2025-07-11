  1. Politics
Iran returning illegal Afghan citizens home respectfully

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) – Iran will continue repatriating undocumented Afghans residing in Iran to their home country respectfully and gradually.

The caretaker ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kabul says that Iran and Afghanistan are increasingly working to return Afghan nationals residing in Iran illegally to their home country gradually and respectfully.

Alireza Bikdeli wrote on his X account on Friday that Iran’s Ministry of Interior and other relevant organizations emphasize the unbreakable commonalities between the two neighboring countries and aim to repatriate Afghan nationals residing in Iran illegally with dignity and care.

Bikdeli noted that with increased coordination between Tehran and Kabul, the process is being accelerated.

