China continuous contributor to global poverty reduction

China's success in poverty reduction can be largely attributed to its inclusive adoption of international best practices, as well as the localization and innovative application of global poverty alleviation experience -- all of which have collectively advanced global progress in poverty reduction, a think tank report said on Friday.

The report, titled "Striving for a Better Life for the People: China's Practical and Theoretical Innovations in Consolidating and Expanding Poverty Alleviation Achievement," was released by Xinhua Institute, a national high-level think tank of Xinhua News Agency.

By the end of 2024, China had provided development assistance to over 160 countries and jointly advanced the Belt and Road Initiative with more than 150. Since its launch over three years ago, the Global Development Initiative has mobilized close to 20 billion U.S. dollars in development funding, implemented over 1,100 projects, and brought tangible benefits to people in numerous countries, according to the report.

China has applied the principles of "targeted" and "demand-driven" poverty alleviation to its international poverty alleviation cooperation, launching a host of projects that are visible and tangible, and deliver rapid results. "Each of these cooperation stories demonstrates that China is an active promoter and continuous contributor to global poverty reduction," the report said.

It is noted that China is committed to providing systematic support for global poverty reduction by offering technology transfer, financial assistance, capacity building, and platform development to help developing countries strengthen their own growth momentum.

The report emphasized that guided by the vision of a global community with a shared future, China's international poverty reduction cooperation reframes developing countries not as "passive followers" in the tide of modernization, but as equal "co-creators."

"Poverty reduction is more than a matter of reducing numbers, it represents an elevation to a new form of civilization," said the report, adding that as the developing nation that has lifted the largest number of people out of absolute poverty, China's experience has sparked a dialogue among civilizations on the essence of human progress.

