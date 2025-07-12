Today, Iran proudly observes the Day of Kharazmi, also known as Information Technology Day, commemorating the legacy of one of the greatest minds in the history of mathematics and science: Abu Jafar Mohammad Ibn Mousa Khwarazmi.

Al-Khwarizmi, a 9th-century scholar born in Khwarazm, revolutionized mathematics with his systematic approach to solving equations, laying the groundwork for what we now call algebra.

His Latinized name, Algoritmi, inspired the word "algorithm," a cornerstone of modern computing.

His contributions weren’t limited to math. Al-Khwarizmi also authored influential works on astronomy and geography.

He pioneered methods for solving linear and quadratic equations, introducing a systematic approach distinct from geometry-based reasoning. The term "algebra" itself comes from “al-jabr,” one of the operations he described.

His name, transliterated as Algoritmi, became embedded in the term algorithm—a concept essential to modern computing, artificial intelligence, and digital technologies.

He introduced the Hindu-Arabic numeral system and positional decimal notation to Europe—a shift that revolutionized numerical computation and replaced the cumbersome Roman numerals of the time.

Al-Khwarizmi was also a noted geographer and astronomer. He compiled a world map based on Ptolemaic coordinates and authored a major work on the movement of celestial bodies.

UNESCO honored Al-Khwarizmi’s enduring impact in 1983, declaring it the 1500th anniversary of his death and inviting nations to celebrate the “father of algebra.” Today, his legacy is championed not only in textbooks and classrooms but also through global initiatives like the Khwarizmi International Award, which promotes innovation and scientific achievement.

On this day of celebration, Al-Khwarizmi’s brilliance reminds us that the building blocks of today’s technological age were laid over a millennium ago by scholars who dared to imagine—and calculate—the infinite possibilities of human knowledge.

As part of this annual celebration, the Khwarizmi International Award continues to champion scientific excellence. Established in 1987 by the Iranian Research Organization for Science and Technology, the award has evolved into a global showcase of innovation, science, and technology.

Held annually in Iran, the International Khwarazmi Festival is a highlight of the scientific calendar. It recognizes inventors, entrepreneurs, and researchers through six competitive sections, ranging from national and foreign projects to commercialized innovations and exceptional achievements by Iranian intellectuals.



Spotlight on the 39th Khwarizmi International Award

Applications for the 39th Khwarizmi International Award are now open, inviting global scientists and innovators to submit their groundbreaking work.

The award ceremony, scheduled for February 2026, will host distinguished laureates, officials, and the President of Iran in recognition of this year’s trailblazing contributors. Submissions are open until October 1, 2025.

Through his ideas and intellectual legacy, Al-Khwarizmi continues to inspire generations of mathematicians, scientists, and technologists.

On this special day, we honor his lasting impact on the world and look forward to the innovations his legacy still sparks.

The annual commemoration serves not only as a tribute to a historical figure but also as a catalyst for future discoveries.

It is a moment to reflect on the power of education, the importance of scientific exploration, and the boundless possibilities that arise when we build upon the knowledge of those who came before us.

The Day of Kharazmi is a call to engage with the rich intellectual heritage that continues to drive progress in science, technology, and human understanding.

And as the 39th Khwarizmi International Award approaches, the global scientific community eagerly anticipates the unveiling of innovations and breakthroughs.

The award represents the ongoing commitment to foster scientific progress and technological advancement.

It is a reminder that the spirit of Al-Khwarizmi lives on through every dedicated researcher and inventor striving to solve today's most pressing challenges.

On Iran’s Information Technology Day, Al-Khwarizmi's extraordinary life and achievements highlight the enduring legacy of a scholar whose insights continue to resonate in the digital age.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour