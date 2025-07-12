Iran Armed Forces capabilities in perfect state

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi made the remarks on Friday at a commemoration ceremony held to honor the memory of the former senior commander serving the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Quds Force, Mohammad-Saeid Izadi, who was martyred in Israeli aggression on Iran's soil.

Martyr Izadi devoted his entire life to the cause of jihad in the way of God, and his name will always shine alongside al-Quds, Palestine, and the martyrs of the struggle against the infamous Zionist regime, Mousavi said.

Emphasizing the full readiness of the country's armed forces to defend the country and the Iranian nation, the top general said, "The capabilities of the armed forces are in an excellent state."

Also on Friday, Major General Amir Hatami, the commander of Iran's Army, reaffirmed the force’s unwavering commitment to protecting the entirety of the country’s expanse.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

