Iran urges intl. community to react to Israel aggression

In an interview with B.B.C. on Monday Esmaeil Baqaei said that no international regulations allow a member of the U.N. Security Council to conduct attacks against a U.N. member state to target its peaceful nuclear facilities.

The Israeli regime started a war against the Islamic Republic and the U.S. joined the war, he said, noting that Washington is an accomplice in the crime.

Highlighting the importance of revealing realities, he said that Israel has carried out strikes on hospitals and other civilian areas in Iran’s soil, killing or wounding Iranians.

This is what the world must condemn, the official said, urging the international community to react to the aggression.

Touching on his interview with C.N.N., Baqaei said that correspondents from various news outlets, including B.B.C., would arrive in Iran in the coming days to cover the consequences of the war on the ground.

Asked about the Internet restrictions in the country, he said that they were precautionary actions to counter cyber-attacks.

I was wondering if the international community would fulfill its responsibility of condemning this act of aggression, he asked.

The latest report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.) does not contain a single word suggesting Iranian non-compliance or deviation from its nuclear commitments, he said.

The U.S. attacked Iranian nuclear centers in support of Israel. The Israeli regime attacked Iran, including residential buildings in Tehran, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck.