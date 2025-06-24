Iran, Israel ceasefire entered implementation phase: sources

"The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am," Araghchi wrote on X social media platform.

"Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute."

In an earlier X post on Tuesday, the top Iranian diplomat reacted to the claims made by US President Donald Trump on a ceasefire between Iran and the Israeli regime.

"As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around," Araghchi wrote on X.

"As of now, there is NO "agreement" on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards," he stressed.

"The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later," he concluded.

RHM/