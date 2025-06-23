Iran launches retaliatory attack on US troops in Qatar

Reuters reported that US troops air defense over Ain Al-Assad Base in west of Iraq was activated on Modnay night after Iran missile attack.

Media also reported UAE airspace was closed after suspected Iran's retaliatory missile attack.

Axios has cited Israeli sources that Iran fired as many as six missiles at the US Ai Assad Base in Iraq.

Iran's IRIB says that the name of the retaliatory operation is Promise of Victory.

Reuters also reported that explosions were heard in Qatar's capital, Doha.

Iranian state TV said that US troops in Al Udeid Air Base in Doha.

CNN said that Iran fired as many as 11 missiles in total at US troops.

Qatari airspace was also closed following Iran's missile attack.

The IRGC said in a statement Al Udeid Air Base in Doha was heavily attacked by Iranian missile.

Qatari foreign ministry has called for cessation of conflict and returning to the negotiating table.

Sirens ares sounding in entire Bahrain, media have reported.

This item is being updated...