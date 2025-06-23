Iran Launches Multiwarhead Kheibar missiles at Israeli Regime

The IRGC said the 21st wave of Iran’s attacks against the Zionist regime as part of the Operation True Promise III was launched on Monday.

The hybrid operation involved solid- and liquid-fuel ballistic missiles as well as smart drones.

Multiwarhead Kheibar ballistic missiles (aka Qadr-H) were fired in the Monday’s strike for the first time, the IRGC said, adding that modern and surprising tactics were employed to increase the accuracy of missiles and ensure their effective and destructive impact on the targets.

The Iranian missiles have hit various targets across the occupied Palestinian territories, from the north to the south, the IRGC stated.

The IRGC stressed that its efficiency-oriented operations will continue unabated by focusing on new special tactics and the weaknesses of the Israeli regime’s air defense systems.

There is no pause in the combat operations by the Iranian drones against the Israeli targets, the IRGC added, noting that the Zionist usurpers of the occupied territories will have to hear the sirens constantly and dash into the shelters.

Iran’s all-out national defense will go on until the compete elimination of the Zionist regime, the IRGC concluded.

The Zionist regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13. It has carried out airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear, military and residential sites that have resulted in the martyrdom of hundreds of Iranians, including top military commanders, nuclear scientists and ordinary citizens.

The Iranian military forces started counterattacks immediately afterwards. They Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force has carried out 21 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as of June 23 as part of Operation True Promise III.

/Tasnim