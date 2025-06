Tehraners in large number poured into Enqlab Squae in downtown the capital to condmen the US strikes on the Iranian nuclear sites and the ongoing Israeli regime's aggression.

The people were holding placards reading that "Nuclear energy is our right", chanting slogans like death to America and death to Israel.

The demionstrators were also holding images of Leader of the Islamci Revolution and the recently martyred IRGC commanders and other senior commanders.

MNA