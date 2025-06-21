Iran response to Israel continued aggression more "crushing"

"We are ready to talk and cooperate to build trust in the field of peaceful nuclear activities, but on the one hand, we do not accept reducing nuclear activities to zero under any circumstances, and on the other hand, our response to the continued aggression of the Zionist regime will be more crushing and decisive," Pezeshkian told Macron Saturday.

Iran has always stated that it is ready to provide guarantees and confidence-building measures regarding its peaceful nuclear activities within the framework of international law, but at the same time it has emphasized that it will never renounce its stated rights to possess peaceful nuclear capabilities.

"From the beginning, I have been seeking to strengthen cooperation with all countries of the world based on mutual trust and respect, but it was the Zionist regime that sabotaged and disrupted this process from day one by assassinating Haniyeh in Tehran," Pezeshkian said.

"This process continued continuously until today, when we witness the Zionist regime committing a clear violation of all international rules by militarily attacking the Islamic Republic," he said, adding that the Zionist regime's attempt is to make the entire region insecure.

The French President also emphasized in this telephone that France did not participate in the Israeli military attack on Iran and did not support it.

All of France's efforts are aimed at stopping military conflicts and calming tensions. France respects the integrity and sovereignty of all countries and believes that influencing the sovereignty of countries through pressure and threats is not an appropriate solution, Macron said referring to yesterday's talks between the foreign ministers of three European countries and the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

RHM/