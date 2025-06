Pezeshkian made the remark in a post on his X account on Thursday, the seventh day of the regime’s aggression against Iran.

“Dear people of Iran, all ministries and government bodies have been tasked to use all their strength and resources to offer services, accompanying you in your cooperation and patience “for Iran.” With God's grace and through solidarity and cohesion, we will overcome these difficult days,” the president said in his post.

MNA/