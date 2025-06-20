What happened in first round of Iran-E3 talks?

The first round of talks was held with a respectful and serious approach that included the views of all parties.

According to the reports, some of the issues raised in the meeting could be made clearer to pave the way for diplomacy.

In particular, the E3 countries and European Union, which have been the architects of the nuclear talks with Iran, still hope to play a historic role and gain another opportunity to advance diplomacy.

What was emphasized was that only by stopping the aggression can the path of diplomacy be opened based on an honest process.

The Iranian delegation emphasized that Tehran has not abandoned the negotiating table and that these negotiations are not the end of the talks. Iran's previous five rounds of negotiations with the E3 demonstrate Iran's determination to maintain the channel of dialogue.

The second round of negotiations will be scheduled later.

