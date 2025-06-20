Unconditional cessation of aggression sole way to end war

"We have always sought peace and tranquility, but in the current circumstances, the only way to end the imposed war is to "unconditionally stop" the enemy's aggression and provide a definitive guarantee to end the adventures of Zionist terrorists forever," Pezeshkian said on Friday.

"Otherwise, our responses to the enemy will be harsher and more regrettable."

The unprovoked Israeli aggression on Iran's soil left Tehran with no choice but to defend the Iranian nation and the country's security by hitting back at the criminal Zionists.

MP/6505436