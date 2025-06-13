Iran Armed Forces to deliver crushing response to Israel

Statement No. 1 of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Following the Attack on Parts of the Country:

The Zionist regime’s aggressive and reckless act in the early hours of Friday, June 13, involving attacks on parts of the country—including both civilian and military areas—has led to the martyrdom and injury of a number of our dear fellow citizens, including women and children, as well as several commanders of the Armed Forces.

The Communications Center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, while condemning this blatant aggression by the malicious Zionist enemy—which is in violation of all international norms—assures the noble, martyr-nurturing, and courageous people of Islamic Iran that, in accordance with the command of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces [Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei], your soldiers in the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will deliver a crushing and regret-inducing response to the perpetrators, masterminds, and supporters of this cowardly act.

MP/