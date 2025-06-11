Curfew imposed in Los Angeles amid anti-Trump protests

The city's mayor, Karen Bass, said the curfew would run from 8 pm on Tuesday to 6 am on Wednesday local time, as she declared a local emergency. “We reached a tipping point” after 23 businesses were looted, Bass said, Euro News reported.

The curfew will be in place in an area covering a just over 2.5 square kilometre section of downtown, including the area where protests have been raging since Friday. The city of Los Angeles encompasses roughly 2,295 square kilometres.

The curfew doesn’t apply to residents who live in the designated area, those who are homeless, credentialed media or public safety and emergency officials, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell.

McDonnell said “unlawful and dangerous behaviour” has been escalating since Saturday, prompting the need to impose the curfew.

“The curfew is a necessary measure to protect lives and safeguard property following several consecutive days of growing unrest throughout the city,” said McDonnell.

MP/