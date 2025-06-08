How did Iran acquire trove of strategic data about Israel?

According to available data published in the media, Iranian intelligence services, in a complicated "field" and "cyber" operation, succeeded in bringing a significant volume of Israeli strategic documents, especially the Israeli regime's nuclear program, from the occupied territories into the country in a complex and unique operation, studying and examining them [confidential documents] in a safe place.

Apparently, security considerations related to the transfer of these documents into the country and their large volume caused Tehran to unveil the early release of this strategic achievement at the present time. According to Israeli security accounts, the mentioned documents were apparently taken from the Ministry of Homeland Security, servers related to the nuclear program, and some documents found in "HaKirya" and have been transferred to Iran.

The scope of this great victory in the "Battle of Shadows" is so deep and wide that some analysts are talking about the possibility of a great change in the Israeli security apparatus and the dismissal of the heads of the Shin Bet-Mossad and even their trial. Perhaps this is why Iranian Minister of Intelligence Esmaeil Khatib has referred to these documents as "the Zionist regime's strategic intelligence treasure trove"!

Shifting the balance in the gray field

During the "war shadows" campaign between Iran and the Zionist regime, analysts were defining Iran's strength as relying on a network of the Axis of Resistance and an asymmetric battle with the Zionist regime based on the "ring of fire" strategy. In contrast, the Zionist regime, in late 20th century, has been trying to establish a kind of balance in this attrition war and sometimes change the equation in its favor by launching a campaign of assassination, sabotage, dossier-making, and document theft against Iran's regional nuclear program.

The climax of these conflicts can be observed in the "securitization of the Iranian nuclear dossier" on the one hand, and "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm" and the geopolitical change in the Eastern Arab region on the other hand.

In such circumstances, right-wing think tanks and media outlets affiliated with the warmongering movement in Washington-Tel Aviv claimed that Iran would resort to the "Nuclear Deterrence" card in the new era and that it had no other playing cards to restore the balance against Israel! However, the passage of time proved the opposite of this claim.

The recent intelligence breakthrough in this complex and combined battle has once again changed the balance of power between Iran and the Zionist regime. While Tehran continues to strengthen its allies on the borders of Lebanon, the West Bank, and Gaza to contain Israel, the country's intelligence services were also able to open a new front against the occupiers of Jerusalem by demonstrating their operational capabilities deep inside the occupied territories.

The message of Iran's recent operation is that if Tehran decides to target prominent figures or vital targets in Israel, the only remaining challenge is choosing the right "time" and "place"! In other words, after the recent operation, no strategic target in occupied Palestine is an out-of-reach or impossible subject. Considering the correctness of these assumptions, the power equation between Tehran and Tel Aviv has changed, and today Iran has new possibilities to strike the Zionist regime.

Shock in HaKirya

"Denial," "ridicule," "skepticism," and "silence" are the first reactions recorded from government officials, media, and security figures present in Israeli think tanks and the media environment. The belief that the most vital documents of the Zionist regime were transferred to Iran may seem far-fetched to even the most pessimistic Zionist analyst. Over the past eight decades, Israeli intelligence services have been able to significantly contribute to the survival of the Zionist regime by carrying out numerous operations of assassination, infiltration, sabotage, or theft.

From the early days of illegal immigration of Jewish groups from around the world to the Palestinian territories to the conclusion of the Abrahamic Covenant between Israel and conservative Sunni countries, the Israeli intelligence service has been able to play an effective and efficient role and deal serious blows to the regime's enemies and rivals. For example, Mossad's terrorist actions against scientists in the Arab region prevented countries such as Iraq and Syria from pursuing a smooth path to developing their nuclear programs.

Now, in the midst of the "Al-Aqsa Storm" campaign, the intelligence forces of the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence could penetrate deep into the Israeli military-security apparatus in a multidimensional, complex, and unique operation and, by transporting them with a safe but uncertain possibility, topple the Zionist regime's information hegemony.

Experts believe that if Iran gradually releases vital Israeli documents in the military-security fields in the coming weeks, the possibility of a global consensus and internal chaos in the occupied territories will increase. Accordingly, the dismissal or resignation of key figures such as David Barnea from the position of Mossad director should not be far-fetched. By timing this historic revelation, Tehran can increase the level of political-security pressure on the European-American troika, which, with the help of the International Atomic Energy Agency, is seeking to activate the trigger mechanism against Iran. If this “Iranian show” returns, it will provide the necessary opportunity to withdraw from the “NPT” under the pretext of returning UN sanctions.

Conclusion

Previously, historians and security analysts had recorded the disclosure of the Dimona nuclear program by Mordechai Vanunu as the greatest failure of Israeli intelligence services in the history of the regime, but today we can speak of an even greater failure. After elapse of 20 months since Operation Al-Aqsa Storm and the apparent reliance of the Zionist government on the ability of the Israeli security services to deliver tactical strikes on the resistance's command structure and military talents, Iranian intelligence services decided in a joint project to create a kind of security balance against the Mossad, Shin Bet, and Aman by penetrating deep into the sensitive centers of the Zionist regime through human-cyber penetration. Now, Tehran has the opportunity to access at least 7 gigabytes of sensitive documents related to Israel's vital (nuclear) facilities, allowing it to make a more accurate assessment of their location, the strength of the facilities, and the country's offensive capabilities to attack vital targets in the occupied territories. Such a major achievement in the information battle with the Zionist regime will not only change the equations in the process of the war of attrition between Tehran and Tel Aviv, but will also strengthen Iran's security position and the Axis of Resistance in the West Asian region.

* The HaKirya area, meaning "district" in Hebrew, is located in the heart of Tel Aviv and is known as the main center of the Israeli security and military institutions. Often referred to as the regime's "Green Zone," the area hosts key institutions such as the Defense Ministry, the Army General Staff, and some intelligence offices. HaKirya is of high strategic importance due to the concentration of power structures and its pivotal role in political and military decision-making.

