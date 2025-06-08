Iran acquired "treasure trove" of information about Israel

The national Iranian TV said in a report that Iran’s intelligence services had pulled off one of the most significant espionage operations in recent memory, securing a massive cache of sensitive documents from inside the Israeli regime — including thousands of files allegedly detailing Tel Aviv’s nuclear infrastructure and strategic plans.

Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib said in an interview with the national TV that the secret Israeli documents the country has obtained are related to the occupying regime’s nuclear facilities and will enhance Iran’s offensive capabilities.

"The documents we have obtained from the Zionist regime are related to their nuclear facilities," the Iranian minister said.

"These documents will strengthen the country's offensive capabilities," added Khatib.

He added that the abundant collection of data and classified information on the Israeli nuclear sites was acquired during an "extensive, comprehensive, and complicated operation."

The minister said that Iran will keep as a secret the way it transferred the documents from the occupied territories to inside Iran but will publicize the obtained documents.

MNA/6492511