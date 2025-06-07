Iran INS-guided missile part of ‘new models’ of confrontation

Deputy Head of Science, Research, and Technology at the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Mohammad Mehdinejad Nouri made the remarks on Thursday, as quoted by Press TV.

He was addressing the capabilities of the country’s Qassem-Basir missile, which was unveiled by Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh on May 4.

The official identified the projectile as an instance of “significant achievement” in the field of cyber technology, as well as the areas of designing and manufacturing military equipment.

"Whether on the ground, at sea, or in space, these achievements contribute to the Islamic Republic’s defensive deterrent power, and enhance the capabilities of its [military] equipment against any potential threat from the enemy," he noted.

He commended the missile’s non-reliance on the Global Positioning System (GPS), pointing to its rather using its own Inertial Navigation System (INS).

Mehdinejad Nouri noted that such technology used to be available only to the United States and a few other countries, praising Iran’s “capable experts” for harnessing the know-how.

He also reminded that the world’s GPS services’ global navigation and control systems were also being controlled by the US and some other countries, suggesting that Qassem-Basir’s independence from GPS complicated the work of those seeking to track and destroy the projectile.

Therefore, he remarked, the Islamic Republic could now “strike designated hostile positions, even without the need for GPS, whether in times of war or disruption of [navigation] systems."

Mehdinejad Nouri additionally lauded the Iranian Armed Forces for entirely indigenizing such missiles’ new generation from the designing stage to ultimate manufacturing.

"Currently, inside the Islamic Republic, the designing and production of all pieces of equipment that are required for military engagement, especially drones, missiles, vessels, tanks, and other equipment, are made by domestic experts," he said in the same context.

"This successful and promising path continues."

The official also underlined the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s development last year of the Shahid (Martyr) Bagheri homegrown drone carrier vessel as a case in point when it came to the advancement of the country’s naval firepower.

MP/