Russia, US FMs discuss Ukraine war in phone call

In a statement, the ministry said that Lavrov and Rubio addressed the situation in Ukraine during the call, as well as bomb attacks late Saturday on railway infrastructure in Russia’s Bryansk and Kursk regions.

Rubio expressed his condolences to Lavrov for the victims of the explosions, the ministry said.

The statement noted that the results of investigations into the attacks would be announced soon, stressing that those responsible would be identified and brought to justice.

Seven people were killed and 71 injured In Russia’s Bryansk region when a highway bridge collapsed onto a moving passenger train following an explosion.

In the incident in Russia’s Kursk region, a blast on a railway bridge caused a moving freight train to fall onto a highway. One of the train drivers was injured and the entire crew was taken to the hospital.

Talks between delegations from Ukraine and Russia are expected to be held in Istanbul's Ciragan Palace at 1 pm local time (1000GMT) on Monday, said sources with the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier Sunday that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will be leading his country’s delegation in the planned second round of direct negotiations with Russia.

Earlier, Lavrov said they had proposed holding the next round of direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on June 2 and that Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to President Vladimir Putin, would head the delegation.

On May 16, Russia and Ukraine held their first direct talks in three years in Istanbul, with the two sides notably agreeing to a large-scale exchange of prisoners involving a total of 1,000 from each side.​​​​​​

MNA/