A magnitude 5.8 earthquake has been recorded in the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece’s Dodecanese Islands, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported.

According to the report, the epicenter was 18 kilometers southeast of the Turkish city of Marmaris, with a population of about 95,800, at a depth of 58 kilometers.

There were no reports of casualties or damage. A tsunami warning was issued.

MP/