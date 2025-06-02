Two more earthquakes struck Iran

The first earthquake struck Doruneh in Razavi Khorasan province. The 4.1-magnitude earthquake occurred at 05:55 local time.

The second earthquake shook Boldaji in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province.

The 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred at 07:18 local time at a depth of 7 km, according to the Iranian Seismological Center.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at 50.98 degrees longitude and 31.88 degrees latitude.

There have been no immediate reports of possible casualties or damage.

