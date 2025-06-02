Any unwise action by Israel to receive decisive response

"The fact that the Zionist regime has always been a threatening and intimidating entity against the countries of the region is not a new thing," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Monday, adding that undoubtedly any unwise action by this regime will be met with a decisive response.

He further said, "The allegation that Iran's peaceful nuclear program is aimed at weaponization is a political excuse used by the Zionist regime to secure its dominance over US foreign policy in the region. The regime's main concern is its failure to sustain the hegemonic path it has pursued for decades."

"The Zionist regime has developed a consistent behavioral pattern in the region, centered on fueling continuous conflicts and wars. In many cases, the United States — knowingly or unknowingly — has become a tool for advancing this regime’s objectives. These wars have neither benefited the nations of the region nor served US interests; rather, they have only prolonged instability and crises in West Asia," he added.

MNA/