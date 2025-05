Adressing his press briefing on Monday morning, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced the upcoming visit of the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmdian to Russia.

According to Baghaei, Ahmdian is set to attend the 13th international meeting of high-ranking security representatives responsible for security issues in Moscow on May 27-29, 2025.

RHM/