National unity to prevent US from exploiting Iran situation

Pezeshkian made the remarks after Foreign Minister Abbas AraGHchi presented a report on the fifth round of indirect Iran-US talks, during a cabinet meeting on Sunday afternoon.

The president stressed the need to maintain respectful interaction and social cohesion at every level, especially in the health sector. “We must work to improve the livelihood of the people,” he said.

Pezeshkian also called for expanding and strengthening relations with countries in the region and beyond.

“We are well capable of solving our domestic problems”, he said, adding that many issues can be resolved by developing relations and cooperation, especially with neighbors.

In the cabinet meeting, Araghchi was among several ministers who presented their reports on the latest developments in their respective departments.

Araghchi has led five rounds of negotiations—three in Muscat and two in Rome—with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi.

