Rubio reiterates allegations against Iran nuclear program

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Secretary of State Rubio warned that the United States faces a critical moment with Iran to curb the Islamic Republic’s alleged efforts to develop a nuclear weapon and limit its uranium enrichment.

US and Iranian officials have held four rounds of talks, primarily in Oman, since President Donald Trump took office to address Tehran’s nuclear program, Fox reported.

"Once you're at 60, you're 90% of the way there. You are, in essence, a threshold nuclear weapons state, which is what Iran basically has become," Rubio said in an interview from Turkey.

"They are at the threshold of a nuclear weapon. If they decided to do so, they could do so very quickly. If they stockpile enough of that 60 percent enriched, they could very quickly turn it into 90 and weaponize it. That's the danger we face right now. That's the urgency here," Rubio further claimed.

President Donald Trump told reporters in Qatar on Thursday that the United States was getting close to a nuclear deal with Iran.

While the Washington-Tehran talks have been underway, the Trump administration has been adding to its illegitimate sanctions.

According to the latest figures, despite the intensified Maximum Pressure Campaign by Donald Trump against Tehran since he returned to the White House in January, the Iranian oil sales to China have hit new records high.

Iran has always said, despite all animosity towards the country on the part of the Western states, it will never seek nuclear weapons and its peaceful nuclear program will continue despite all pressures.

President Masoud Pezeshkian said Sunday that his country has never sought to acquire nuclear weapons, nor will it seek to do so in the future.

Pezeshkian said that Tehran is holding talks with the United States on its nuclear program "because we want peace and do not seek war."

MNA