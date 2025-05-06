  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
May 7, 2025, 2:56 AM

India launches heavy missile strikes on Pakistan

India launches heavy missile strikes on Pakistan

TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – India has launched a missile attack on at least five targets inside Pakistani territory, prompting Islamabad to promise a strong and firm retaliation.

The Indian army launched a missile attack just hours ago, targeting at least five sites inside Pakistan. Pakistani officials strongly condemned the strikes, vowing a “decisive and comprehensive” response.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing powerful explosions in the Kashmir region.

Pakistan Television, citing security officials, announced that a third Indian fighter jet was downed during tonight’s operations.

Pakistan’s intelligence minister described India’s attack as “cowardly,” stating it was a direct insult to the dignity and honor of the Pakistani people, particularly as it targeted innocent civilians and mosques.

He added that Pakistan’s armed forces delivered a crushing response to the aggressors—one that truly reflects the sentiments and aspirations of the Pakistani nation.

MNA/

News ID 231528

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News