India launches heavy missile strikes on Pakistan

The Indian army launched a missile attack just hours ago, targeting at least five sites inside Pakistan. Pakistani officials strongly condemned the strikes, vowing a “decisive and comprehensive” response.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing powerful explosions in the Kashmir region.

Pakistan Television, citing security officials, announced that a third Indian fighter jet was downed during tonight’s operations.

Pakistan’s intelligence minister described India’s attack as “cowardly,” stating it was a direct insult to the dignity and honor of the Pakistani people, particularly as it targeted innocent civilians and mosques.

He added that Pakistan’s armed forces delivered a crushing response to the aggressors—one that truly reflects the sentiments and aspirations of the Pakistani nation.

MNA/