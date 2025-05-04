Israeli, Turkish fighter jets encounter over Syria

The rare move came as Israeli warplanes launched attacks on multiple sites, including in the Hama and Damascus regions, drawing renewed scrutiny over ongoing violations of Syrian sovereignty, the New Arab reported.

Syria's official news agency SANA reported that one civilian was killed and several others wounded in Israeli attacks on the outskirts of Harasta and the city of al-Tall near Damascus during Friday's bombardment.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority confirmed the Turkish interference, reporting that "Turkish aircraft are sending warning signals and jamming Israeli fighter jets to make them leave Syrian airspace."

Turkish officials have voiced increasing frustration at Israel's expanding operations in Syria, which Ankara regards as a threat to its interests and to regional stability.

MNA