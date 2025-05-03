Iran ready for any scenario amid nuclear talks: official

The Secretary of Supreme Council for Economic Coordination among Heads of the Three Branches of the Iranian Government Mohsen Rezaei said on Saturday in interview that before taking office in the White House, US President Donald Trump claimed that he had plans for an immediate, even 24-hour, end to the wars between Russia and Ukraine but the war in Ukraine continues, the ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon has been breached, and occupying regime of Israel has occupied different parts of Syrian territories.

Regarding the negotiations with Iran, the Islamic Republic of Iran has shown its seriousness and determination to negotiate and reach an agreement, but Trump and his team, influenced by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and the neocons, are still confused and decision-making crisis, Rezaei underlined.

Many experts believe that Trump's hasty and abnormal actions, supported by Republicans and American capitalists, are to preserving the dollar's supremacy in the international economy and competing with China, he added.

