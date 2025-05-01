  1. World
Iraq bans all anti-Iran groups from operating on its soil

TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – Qasim Al-Araji, Iraqi National Security Advisor has announced a ban on the activities of all groups that are against Iran on Iraqi soil in line with the security pact previously signed between the two countries.

Qasim Al-Araji said in a statement on Thursday that, "In line with the bilateral commitments between Baghdad and Tehran, and with the aim of maintaining the security of shared borders and strengthening bilateral relations with Iran, by issuing a directive, the activities of all anti-Iranian parties and groups based on Iraqi soil, especially in the Kurdistan region, are prohibited."

On March 19 2023 in Baghdad, Iran and Iraq signed a security agreement encompassing coordination in protecting the shared border.

Under the agreement, the Iraqi government had promised to disarm terrorist and separatist groups based in the Kurdistan region by September 19, vacate their military barracks, and transfer them to the camps established by the Baghdad government.

