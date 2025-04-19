  1. Politics
Informed source rejects direct Iran-US talks in Rome

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – Despite media claims, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States will not hold direct talks in today's round of negotiations in Rome, an informed source told MNA.

Referring to some media reports about direct negotiations between Iran and the United States in Rome, an informed source told Mehr News Agency that the media is not allowed to access the negotiations venue, and therefore, such information from inside the negotiations venue is fake.

Asharq News reporter Hiba Nasr claimed in an X post that the US and the Iranian delegations are in the same room at the Omani Embassy in Rome, which is false.

This claim comes at a time when negotiations between the parties are taking place indirectly.

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States have been underway since about half an hour ago at one of Oman's diplomatic buildings in Italy.

