US to reduce number of troops in Syria by half

The US military is set to consolidate its presence in Syria over the coming weeks and months, two US officials told Reuters on Tuesday, in a move that could reduce the number of troops it has in the country by half.

The US military has about 2,000 US troops in Syria across a number of bases, mostly in the northeast.

One of the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that consolidation could reduce the number of troops in Syria to about 1,000.

Another US official confirmed the plan for a reduction, but said there was no certainty on numbers.

