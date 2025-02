Zionist sources reported the assassination of a senior official of Hezbollah or Hamas in an Israeli drone attack on a car in the city of Saida in southern Lebanon.

A Lebanese source told Al Jazeera that the person who was martyred today in the Israeli drone attack in the city of Saida is called "Mohammed Shaheen".

Israeli sources have also reported that "Mohammed Shahin" was in charge of the general military of Izz ad-Din al-Qassam, the military wing of Hamas in Lebanon.

MNA/