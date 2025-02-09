6 killed in Israeli drone strike in eastern Lebanon

National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli warplanes were conducting intensive mid-altitude flights over southern Lebanon, while the Israeli military carried out a detonation operation in the village of Adaisseh, located in the eastern sector of the border region in southern Lebanon.

As tensions rose, several municipalities in western and central southern Lebanon issued warnings to residents, journalists, and visitors about the presence of landmines left behind by Israeli forces, some of which had been turned into traps targeting civilians, according to the NNA.

Despite the ceasefire that took effect in November 2024, ending a year-long conflict between Hamas and Israel, Israeli forces have continued to carry out sporadic attacks in Lebanon, citing violations of the ceasefire agreement by Hezbollah.

The Lebanese government has repeatedly condemned the Israeli attacks. After Israel failed to meet an initial withdrawal deadline from southern Lebanon, the Lebanese authorities extended the deadline to Feb. 18.

